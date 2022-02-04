Corporate results remained the central pivot of trading during Friday's midday action. Strong results sparked gains in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY).

Financial figures weren't as kind to Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). A wider-than-expected loss sent the stock sharply lower.

Gainers

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rallied almost 9% in midday trading following a strong earnings report. The professional wrestling promoter announced a profit figure that topped projections by 30%. The top line totaled $310M for the fiscal period, driven by a 22% rise in media revenue.

Unity Software (U) also found buyers in the wake of its quarterly report. The video game design and animation software maker beat forecasts with its Q4 results. The firm also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance.

Bolstered by the quarterly update, U jumped 17% in intraday trading.

Financial figures also gave a boost to Bristol-Myers (BMY). Shares rose 1% on strong earnings and guidance. Revenue climbed 8% for the quarter, rising to $12B. Strong growth for its Eliquis and Opdivo products contributed to the top-line advance.

Decliner

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) suffered a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. Revenue skyrocketed from last year's COVID-dominated quarter, but the top-line figure missed expectations by nearly $170M.

Weighed down by the disappointing results, RCL retreated 4%.

Looking for more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks? Click over to SA's On The Move section.