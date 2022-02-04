ON Semiconductor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:08 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+168.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward.