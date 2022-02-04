Cerence Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:10 PM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.1M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.