Hasbro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:10 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.