Ceragon Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:14 PM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.18M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.