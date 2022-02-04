Energizer Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $812.09M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.