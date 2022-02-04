Affiliated Managers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETAffiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.81 (+37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $626.11M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.