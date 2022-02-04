Var Energi to go public in ~$8b Oslo IPO February 16

ENI petrol station in Livorno, Italy.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Var Energi, a private North Sea oil and gas producer owned by HitecVision and Eni (NYSE:E), is set to go public in Oslo on February 16th at an ~$8.0b valuation.
  • Eni owns 70% of Var, having contributed their North Sea assets to Var in exchange for equity in 2018.
  • Rumors of the IPO have been in the market for weeks, as Bloomberg flagged listing plans in January at a $10b valuation.
  • Var plans to pay an $800m dividend this year, indicating IPO subscribers will benefit from an above-market yield, with peers Eni, Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Total (NYSE:TTE) and BP (NYSE:BP) sporting 5% / 4% / 4% / 5% yields, respectively.
  • With the valuation range a bit below prior rumored levels, Eni shares are underperforming today, up 1.4% versus the Euro energy index up 2.0%.
