Var Energi to go public in ~$8b Oslo IPO February 16
Feb. 04, 2022 12:29 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)SHEL, TTE, BPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Var Energi, a private North Sea oil and gas producer owned by HitecVision and Eni (NYSE:E), is set to go public in Oslo on February 16th at an ~$8.0b valuation.
- Eni owns 70% of Var, having contributed their North Sea assets to Var in exchange for equity in 2018.
- Rumors of the IPO have been in the market for weeks, as Bloomberg flagged listing plans in January at a $10b valuation.
- Var plans to pay an $800m dividend this year, indicating IPO subscribers will benefit from an above-market yield, with peers Eni, Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Total (NYSE:TTE) and BP (NYSE:BP) sporting 5% / 4% / 4% / 5% yields, respectively.
- With the valuation range a bit below prior rumored levels, Eni shares are underperforming today, up 1.4% versus the Euro energy index up 2.0%.