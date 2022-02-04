Tegna gains on report of advanced talks for sale to Apollo/Standard General
Feb. 04, 2022 12:31 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) jumped 8.5% on a report that its in advanced talks for a sale for about $24/share to Standard General.
- The transaction would be backed by Apollo Global, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal could be announced in the coming weeks if an agreement is reached.
- The news comes after the NY Post reported last month that Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) were getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster. The parties appeared to clear a big obstacle, which was a $500M break-fee, that Tegna appears to have given up its demands for.
- In late November, there was report that Standard General/Apollo raised their offer to $22.65/share above an earlier bid of $22.