Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and the Quebec government unveiled a $1.2B investment deal that would allow the province to remain in the loss-making A220 jet program until the venture becomes profitable.

Under the deal terms, Airbus agreed to invest $900M and the provincial government would contribute $300M, and would delay Airbus' buyout of Quebec's 25% stake in the program by four years to 2030; the program is not expected to become profitable before 2025.

Airbus has yet to secure low enough prices for many of the plane's components to push the A220 project into the black, as industry sources say it has struggled to win the concessions it wants from suppliers, according to Reuters.

Airbus recently reportied delivery of 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up 8% Y/Y and above its full-year target of 600.