Airbus, Quebec reach $1.2B investment deal for A220 jets

Feb. 04, 2022 12:25 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A 350 - 900 plane stands on airport

huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and the Quebec government unveiled a $1.2B investment deal that would allow the province to remain in the loss-making A220 jet program until the venture becomes profitable.

Under the deal terms, Airbus agreed to invest $900M and the provincial government would contribute $300M, and would delay Airbus' buyout of Quebec's 25% stake in the program by four years to 2030; the program is not expected to become profitable before 2025.

Airbus has yet to secure low enough prices for many of the plane's components to push the A220 project into the black, as industry sources say it has struggled to win the concessions it wants from suppliers, according to Reuters.

Airbus recently reportied delivery of 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up 8% Y/Y and above its full-year target of 600.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.