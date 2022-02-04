Curaleaf partners with Repsly on CRM, business analytics solutions
Feb. 04, 2022
- Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +3.1%) has partnered with Repsly, which provides retail technology software, to provide customer relationship management, retail execution support, and business analytics solutions.
- The deal supports Curaleaf's wholesale operations in the U.S.
- Curaleaf SVP, Sales Patrick Larkin said that with Repsly's technology "we'll be able to assess our wholesale execution plans with real-time and trended data on sales performance, promotion execution and more."
- Curaleaf will roll out the Repsly platform this month.
