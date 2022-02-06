Chegg Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 7, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.31 (-43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $195.2M (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHGG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.