Reckitt Benckiser is said to eying baby food business sale

Sources indicate that Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) is considering different options for its infant nutrition unit, including a full sale of the business.

The consumer goods company is said to be reviewing the business globally and gauging buyer interest in the operations. Offers for the baby food business could come from private equity firms or other baby food makers.

At the very end of last year, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc announced that it has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an implied enterprise value of £200M.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is due to post full-year results on February 17.