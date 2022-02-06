Danaos Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 7, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.93 (+115.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $188.77M (+57.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor J Mintzmyer wrote "Danaos Corp: Ready To Boost Shareholder Returns", rating the stock Strong Buy.