Charles & Colvard falls 13% after missing EPS estimates

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) falls 13% on missing EPS estimate by 1 cents.

Revenue jumped 13% Y/Y to $13.75M. Online Channels segment sales increased 23% year over year, to $9.3 million. Traditional segment sales decreased 3% year over year, to $4.4 million.

Strong gross margin of 49%.

Operating expenses increased 52% Y/Y to $5.3M primarily due to increased investment in marketing strategies in preparation for the holiday season.

Income tax expense increased to $283,000 for the quarter.

Total Cash Increased by 11% to $21.3 Million over the prior quarter.

The company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

