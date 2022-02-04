Charles & Colvard falls 13% after missing EPS estimates

Feb. 04, 2022 12:54 PM ETCTHRBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) falls 13% on missing EPS estimate by 1 cents.

Revenue jumped 13% Y/Y to $13.75M. Online Channels segment sales increased 23% year over year, to $9.3 million. Traditional segment sales decreased 3% year over year, to $4.4 million.

Strong gross margin of 49%.

Operating expenses increased 52% Y/Y to $5.3M primarily due to increased investment in marketing strategies in preparation for the holiday season.

Income tax expense increased to $283,000 for the quarter.

Total Cash Increased by 11% to $21.3 Million over the prior quarter.

The company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Transcript, Presentation

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.