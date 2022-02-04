Ocean Biomedical has downsized its proposed initial public offering by more than 50% to $22M.

The biotech company said in a filing Friday that it plans to offer 2M shares in the range of $10 to $12 per share, which would raise $22M if the shares priced at the midpoint. In July, Ocean said it planned to offer 6.3M shares at $7 to $9 per share, which would have raised $50.4M if priced at $8 per share.

Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 300K additional shares at the IPO price. Ocean said it expects to receive $19.3M in net proceeds from the deal if the shares are priced at $11 per share and the underwriters’ option is exercised in full.

The company is also planning to sell the number of shares equal to $7M of its common stock in a private placement to the Regents of the University of California. The price paid per share will be up to 90% of the IPO price. The placement is contingent on consummation of the IPO.

Ocean plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol OCEA. Roth Capital Partners and Jones Trading are serving as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The biotech company said it intends to use proceeds from the deal and private placement in part to fund preclinical development of its drug candidates OCX-253, OCX-410, OCF-203 and ODA-570 through the filing stage for Phase 1 testing. The compounds are being testing for the treatment of lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and malaria.

The company reported a net loss of $1.7M and no revenue for 2020.

