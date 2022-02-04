General Dynamics (GD +0.3%) gyrates between modest gains and losses after Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $215 price target, up from $210, citing a strong outlook for Gulfstream business jets.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag said management provided strong visibility into Gulfstream's future on its Q4 earnings call, "offering an encouraging three-year outlook for the business" including guidance for rising deliveries from 123 aircraft in 2022 to 148 in 2023 to 170 in 2024, "as it works to satisfy white hot demand for business jets, which is showing little sign of abating."

However, Liwag said the Gulfstream growth story is tempered by pressures to General Dynamics' Combat Systems segment in light of anticipated pressures to the U.S. Army budget.

Saying investors underestimate "cyclical demand vigor and likely power/duration of Gulfstream's product story," Cowen analysts recently selected General Dynamics as one of the firm's Best Ideas for 2022.