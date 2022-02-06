Principal Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 7, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.65 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.8B.
- Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.