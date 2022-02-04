Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) stock slides 3.4% in Friday trading after a board member quit in a disagreement over the CEO's pay.

The hedge fund firm founded by Daniel Och disclosed J. Morgan Rutman's resignation letter, which detailed the reasons for his decision to step down. Rutman was nominated to the board in 2019 by Och as part of the firm's agreement with the founder regarding his departure.

Rutman contends that current CEO James Levin's compensation is "well in excess of any appropriate comparator." He also said that the compensation committee's consultant warned that Levin's annual compensation "almost certainly exceed $100M [for FY2021] and may very well approach $200M" and would rank Levin "among the highest paid CEOs in recent years. He also pointed out that the stock-based compensation awarded to its current CEO results in dilution to shareholders at a level "that is exceedingly rare among publicly-traded companies."

In its defense, Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) said in the filing that Rutman's letter "is filled with significant factual inaccuracies, material omissions and baseless assertions that present a misleading view of board governance."

The board argues that proposals for Levin's compensation are reasonable considering the "unique nature of the company's ongoing transformation and the committee's stated objectives for compensation arrangements." Rutman was the only board member to vote against the arrangement, it said.

Sculptor (SCU), which had been formed as Och-Ziff, agreed in 2016 to pay $413M to settle charges over the alleged payment of bribes in Africa.

In January 2018, William Barr (who would later become U.S. Attorney General under President Trump), left the Och-Ziff board over a disagreement about CEO succession. The next month, Robert Shafir succeeded Dan Och as CEO, while Och remained chairman. In December of that year, Och agreed to leave as chairman. Levin became CEO in 2021.

Dan Och, though, still holds a stake in Sculptor worth more than $200M, Bloomberg reports.

SA contributor Daniel P. Varga points out that a "meaningful amount" of Sculptor's (SCU) net asset value-based management fees makes the company more dependent on market volatility.