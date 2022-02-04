The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. added another 3 to 613, 56% above year-ago levels, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

U.S. crude oil rigs rose by 2 to 497 while gas rigs gained 1 to 116; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added 1 to 294.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 17 in the first five weeks of this year.