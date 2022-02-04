ManTech nears sessions high after double upgrade on BofA on M&A report
Feb. 04, 2022 1:13 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)PSN, LDOSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) neared session highs, up 6.3%, after getting a double upgrade to buy from sell at BofA after a report that the company's co-founder is exploring options for his controlling stake.
- ManTech could be seen as an attractive acquisition target in the current M&A environment, BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora wrote in a note, where she raised the price target to $90 from $75.
- The analyst report comes after Reuters Thursday reported that co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake as part of Pedersen's estate planning. Goldman Sachs has been retained to assist in finding interested buyers of ManTech, with Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) being in the mix.
- ."In our view, the dual class ownership structure has put a limit to MANT’s multiple upside on target valuation as well as to opportunistic share buybacks," Perez Mora wrote in a note. "We think this change in approachfrom a major shareholder opens meaningful strategic options for the company that before were not possible ...."
- The BofA analyst sees ManTech as a good acquisition candidate given its size of about $3B, which is half the size of large independent defense IT services companies. She highight's SAIC's (NYSE:SAIC) $2.5B acquisition of Engility in 2018 and Leidos (LDOS) $1.7B purchase of Dynetics in 2020.
