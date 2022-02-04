Viavi gains 9% as revenues surprise, company guides above expectations
- Viavi Solutions (VIAV +8.6%) shares jumps after beating consensus on top and bottom lines with its fiscal second-quarter earnings, delivering its 2nd highest revenue quarter with a record non-GAAP operating margin at 23.3%.
- Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 39.9%, 28.9% and 31.2%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022.
- Adj. Gross margin increased 60 bps Q/Q and 10 bps Y/Y to 63.20%.
- During fiscal Q2, we redeemed $45.6M in convertible notes which brings us to ~47% retirement of the original convertible notes.
- As of Feb. 2nd, we also repurchased ~10.9M shares and exceeded the 10.6M shares delivered during the Sept. 2021 convertible note redemption transaction.
- As of Jan. 1, 2022, the Company held $738.5M in total cash, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments.
- FQ3 2022 Outlook: The Co. expects net revenue to be between $301-$315M vs. $310.13M consensus and non-GAAP EPS between $0.20- $0.22 vs. $0.19 consensus.
- "Business strength was led by Fiber and Wireless products while 3D Sensing product demand improved during the quarter," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and CEO.
