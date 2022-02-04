Tyson Foods FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 04, 2022 1:25 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.17B (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.