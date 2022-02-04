Zimmer Biomet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 04, 2022 1:25 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (-1.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.
