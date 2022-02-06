Axcelis Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+102.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.04M (+55.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.