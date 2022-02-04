Kohl's holder Macellum is said to seek control of board

Feb. 04, 2022

Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) holder and activist investor Macellum Capital is said to plan to nominate a slate of directors in order to take control of the department store chain's board. Kohl's shares gained 1.5%.

Macellum, which owns nearly a 5% stake in Kohl's, plans to seek a majority of seats of the 14-person board, according to a Bloomberg report. Investors have a Feb. 11 deadline to nominate directors for the KSS board.

The latest report comes after Kohl's earlier today initially rejected multiple unsolicited bids as being too low. The company also adopted a limited-duration poison pill that expires Feb. 2, 2023.

“We are disappointed and shocked by Kohl’s hasty rejection of confirmed indications of interest," Macellum’s Managing Partner Jonathan Duskin said in a statement. "This morning’s rejections – which come just two weeks after outreach from potential acquirers – only validates for us that a majority of the board is entrenched and lacks objectivity when it comes to evaluating value-maximizing sale opportunities relative to management’s historically ineffective standalone plans."

Macellum confirmed in the statement that it will be nominating a slate of directors in the "coming days."

Reuters first reported in early December that Macellum was said preparing a Kohl's board challenge. Macellum was said to preparing a slate of nominees with retail and operating experience for a proxy battle.

The Kohl's rejections come after reports that Sycamore Partners offered to buy the company for at least $65/share, above the $64/share that's reportedly been offered by a consortium led by Starboard Value and Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

