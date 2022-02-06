AECOM Technology FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.