Alpha and Omega Semiconductor FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.