Brixmor Property Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.18 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $285.4M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRX has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.