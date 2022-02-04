UN food price index hits all-time high; Governments take action to control damage

  • The United Nations Food Price Index reached an all-time high in January, and the highest level in "real" terms since the early 1970s.
  • With wheat (W_1:COM) facing security of supply concerns as Russian troops gather on the Ukrainian border, prices have hit a decade high.
  • Meanwhile a smaller-than-expected soybean (S_1:COM) harvest in Brazil, paired with increasing demand from bio-fuel producers like Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI), has driven soybean prices to a decade high as well.
  • Compounding problems for consumers, natural gas prices in Europe sit at near record highs, driving fertilizer prices globally to nearly 3x pre-pandemic levels; a benefit to US producers like CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN), but another reason for food prices to continue rising in 2023.
  • Russia recently banned export of ammonium nitrates as part of a plan to ensure affordable fertilizer supply to Russian farmers; China is banning phosphates, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through the end of 2022 for the same reason.
  • Conversely, the Commerce Department issued a finding on Tuesday stating that Trinidad and Russian fertilizer "dumping" had caused harm to US fertilizer producers, a move that paves the way for import tariffs.
  • Historically rising food prices have been a boon to farmers, which in return has been a boon to tractor manufacturers like Deere (NYSE:DE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), though with rising fertilizer costs hurting farmers, and high steel and labor costs challenging manufacturers, UBS for one is not bullish on the ag cycle from here.
