Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) fell 10% after company missed on top and bottom line and guiding Q2 and FY22 below consensus.

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 missed estimates by $0.05.

Revenue fell 10% Y/Y to $351.6M as licensing revenue revenue fell 11% Y/Y to $332.2M.

Total gross margin in the first quarter was 90.7% on a GAAP basis and 91.3% on a non-GAAP basis.

Q1 cash flows from operations was $31.7 million, compared to $82.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company declared dividend of $0.25 and added $250M to its existing repurchase program.

2Q22 Guidance: Total revenue is estimated to range from $315 million to $345 million vs. $355.84M consensus. Within that, licensing revenues could range from $300 million to $325 million. The Y/Y increase in revenue increase is anticipated to be driven by primarily by high – higher broadcast and PC revenues from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

GAAP gross margin of 88.5% to 89.5% and 89.5% to 90.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP operating expenses to be $224 million to $236 million and $190 million to $200 million on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP effective tax rate from 19% to 20% and 18% to 19% on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP EPS of $0.42 to $0.57 and $0.72 to $0.87 on a non-GAAP basis vs. $1.00 consensus.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion vs. $1.38 billion.

GAAP operating expenses of $877 million to $897 million and $750 million to $770 million on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP operating margin from 24% to 26% and from 34% to 36% on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP EPS of $2.50 to $3.00 and $3.52 to $4.02 on a non-GAAP basis vs. $3.78 consensus.

