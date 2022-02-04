What's in Amgen's Q4 Earnings prescription?
Feb. 04, 2022 1:51 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.88B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- The company in its Q3 earnings provided 2021 guidance:
- In Q4, though the company is likely to have seen a continued recovery in patient visits and diagnoses rates, new patient starts may have remained suppressed due to a gap in doctor office visits amid rising infection rates due to the Omicron variant.
- Amgen along with Generate Biomedicines in early January announced a research collaboration agreement to discover and create protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and multiple modalities.
- In early January, Amgen was downgraded to Neutral at BofA as, "growth skepticism" is likely to persist until the company demonstrates a clear return to "strong, volume-driven revenue upside" for several of its key franchises.
- SA Contributor Daniel Schönberger believes that Amgen is still a good pick for bargain hunters while SA Contributor Khen Elazar believes that the stock is still a fit for your dividend growth portfolio.
- Wall Street Analysts average rating stands at Hold while SA Author rating is at Buy.
- Quant rating is as below: