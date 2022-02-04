What's in Amgen's Q4 Earnings prescription?

Feb. 04, 2022 1:51 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Amgen office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.88B (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AMGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.
  • The company in its Q3 earnings provided 2021 guidance:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.