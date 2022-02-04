Catalyst Watch for next week: Eyes on Uber, Hertz, Amgen, Peloton and AMD
Feb. 04, 2022 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Monday - February 7
- All week - Options trading volume jumped this week on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC). Stocks at the top of the list of discussions on Reddit's WallStreetBets include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The usual suspects are lighting up Stocktwits again with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in the spotlight. Short interest on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has pushed higher.
- All week - Notable conferences scheduled for the week include the Cowen Virtual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference, the Stifel 2022 Transportation and Logistics Conference and the Guggenheim Oncology Conference.
- All day - IPO lockup expirations will hit on Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) for certain blocks of shares. Hertz Global is down 22% YTD and Eliem Therapeutics is off 20%.
Tuesday - February 8
- All day - Shareholders with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TVAC) meet to approve the SPAC deal to take luxury travel startup player Inspirato public. The company's Pass program priced at $2,500 per month lets vacationers access luxury vacation homes and hotels, with benefits such as an all-call concierge. The startup reported recently that it had boosted its paying subscriber count by 12% to 13,191.
- All day - Microcaps will be on display at the 2nd Winter Wonderland Annual Best Ideas Virtual Conference 2022. Some of the presenting companies include TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI), Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV), Air Lease (NYSE:AL), BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL), Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA), GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD), NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC), ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS).
- All day - Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will holds its investor day and update on the company's business drivers and strategic plans for building what it calls the bank of the future.
- All day - Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has a virtual non-deal roadshow event scheduled with BTIG. The footwear stock is very well liked on Wall Street in general with 10 of 12 ratings at Buy-equivalent or higher.
- 8:00 a.m. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will hold a business review meeting. Execs will present a comprehensive review of the company's strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. Shares of Amgen have rallied three out of four times in the week after the company has held similar events.
- 10:00 a.m. Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF) will hold its investor Day event. The executive leadership team will provide updates on the company's achievements, long-term strategy and growth outlook as well as updates on Northland’s corporate and financial targets for this year.
- 11:00 a.m. FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is scheduled to hold a strategic update call to provide a brief overview of 2021 successes, as well as the go-forward strategy and outlook for this year.
- 11:00 a.m. Ford (NYSE:F) is scheduled to meet with Bank of America to discuss the company's 2021 financial performance. Ford is also expected to update on the outlook for 2022 and the continued unfolding of the Ford+ plan for growth. Shares of Ford slumped after the recent Q4 recent earnings report.
- 12:00 p.m. The EIA is scheduled to issue its short-term energy outlook.
- 1:30 p.m. ARK Invest will hold its February webinar with discussion on recent market developments, macroeconomics and thematic investing in disruptive innovation. Cathie Wood and team have been recent buyers of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and recent sellers of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ).
- Postmarket - Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is expected to see a 17% move after it reports earnings based on options trading. Also keep an eye on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), which is indicated to swing about 16% when its report drops. Digital Turbine fell 19% after its last earnings report.
Wednesday - February 9
- All day - The HSR regulatory review period on the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)-Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) deal ends, which could clear a path for the highly-anticipated $35B merger to settle within days.
- All day - Shareholders with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) will vote on the SPAC deal to take Syniverse public. Syniverse is described as a global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises. Also, shareholders with Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) meet to vote on the SPAC deal to take lidar maker Cepton Technologies public in a deal expected to be valued at $1.5B. The public lidar sector already includes Quanergy, Velodyne (NASDAQ:VLDR), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR), Ouster (NYSE:OUST), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
- All day - Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will give a capital markets update alongside the company's Q4 earnings report. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Equinor is Strong Buy.
- All day - Companies due to present Phase 1/2 drug data at the WORLDSymposium include REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) on RGX-121, AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) on AVR-RD-04, Denali Therapeutics(NASDAQ:DNLI) on DNL310 and Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) on FLT190.
- 1:30 p.m. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is lined up as one of more intriguing presenters at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference.
- Postmarket - TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) is expected to see a 20% move after it reports earnings based on options trading. Caopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is also due to report with options trading indicate a move of 14% when the numbers drop.
Thursday - February 10
- All day - Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has a non-deal roadshow scheduled with Evercore ISI.
- All day - IPO lockup expirations will hit on Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) and Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) for certain blocks of shares.
- All day - OPEC will post its monthly oil market report. Earlier in the week, West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL1:COM) crossed over $100 per barrel for the first time since October of 2014.
- All day - Shareholders with Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE:NXU) will meet to vote on the SPAC deal to take Energy Vault public. Energy Vault is described as a company that develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency.
- 8:30 a.m. The consumer price report has the potential to rattle the markets. Economists are expecting a 7.3% year-over-year and 0.5% month-over-month bump higher in inflation, which is seen as being just enough to keep the Fed on track to raise rates at the next three FOMC meetings. A surprise to the upside could stoke speculation on a 50-point rate hike at the March meeting.
- 9:00 a.m. One of the biggest events of the week will be the Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Investor Day event. It will be the first investor day for the company since its IPO. Investors will be focused on the long-term financial targets presented and commentary on short-term pricing/wait time trends. Also look for some updates on the regulatory backdrop and the upside seen with the $1T grocery market opportunity. Shares of Uber are down 11% YTD.
- Postmarket - Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is expected to see a 21% move after it reports earnings based on options trading. Shares of Blue Apron have seen immediate moves of 5% or more after four of the last five earnings reports.
- 5:00 p.m. The Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) earnings conference call will be watched with shareholders on both sides of the merger deal with SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV) expressing doubts about the combination. Shareholder with Zendesk and Momentive vote on deal later in the month.
Friday - February 11
- Premarket - Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to see a 10% move after it reports earnings based on options trading. Also keep an eye on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), which is indicated to swing about 9% when its report drops.
- 1:00 p.m. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will host a virtual investor day with presentations that focus on the company's long-term strategy, innovation initiatives, financial framework, capital allocation strategy and go-forward financial reporting structure.