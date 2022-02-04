'Jackass Forever' looks to stunt its way to box-office win

Feb. 04, 2022

Following some slow weekends at the box office that helped power Sony's (SONY +1%) Spider-Man: No Way Home to historic receipts, a rival movie studio responds - by turning to a jackass.

Jackass Forever (VIAC +0.8%, VIACA +0.9%) looks likely to end Sony's run atop highest-grossing domestic films this weekend. The film is the first return in 11 years to the Jackass film franchise, which sports four other films based on the irreverent 20-year-old MTV stunt series, and it brings back nearly everyone from the original cast along with newcomers.

Jackass has never been a critical darling, but reviews are surprisingly strong, and the new film drew relatively strong Thursday preview numbers, bringing in $1.7 million - pointing the way to a potential $15 million-range opening.

It's not the only wide release hoping to topple Spider-Man, though: Lions Gate (LGF.A -8.5%, LGF.B -8.5%) rolls out Roland Emmerich disaster epic Moonfall - about an unseen force pushing the Moon to topple into Earth - and while it could compete with Jackass Forever for the top spot, previews of $700K point toward an opening closer to $10 million-$12 million.

Spider-Man's trajectory suggests its millions fall into the single digits this weekend, as it continues its quest to climb up the all-time grosses list (from No. 4 domestic and No. 6 worldwide).

