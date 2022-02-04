Brazilian fintech Ebanx is said to delay U.S. IPO amid market volatility
Feb. 04, 2022 2:18 PM ETNUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Brazilian fintech company Ebanx SA is said to delay a U.S. initial public offering due to market volatility.
- The company, which is backed by private equity firm Advent International, is now not planning to go public in the first half of the year as had been expected, according to a Bloomberg report. The fintech may seek a valuation of more than $10B in a listing.
- Bloomberg originally reported in late October that Ebanx was said to have filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO. The news service first reported in May that Ebanx kicked off preparations for a potential U.S. listing.
- Ebanx, which was founded in 2012, allows global companies with local or international operations to connect to hundreds of payment methods in Latin America, according to the company's website.
- Brazil's Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the parent of Brazil-based neobank NuBank, went public in the U.S. in December.