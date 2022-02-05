With the Federal Reserve signaling a March interest rate increase, Morgan Stanley analysts Betsy Graseck and Michael Cyprys list their bank and retail broker picks for a rising rates environment.

"You need to be Overweight banks and diversified financials a the 10-yea yield rises," they wrote in a note dated Feb. 4.

In the past 10 years, banks and diversified financials stand out as the only two sectors that have outperformed Top 100 equities in periods of rising nominal 10-year yields, rising breakeven 10-year yields, and rising real 10-year yields, the analysts said.

"This is important. Our rates strategist is expecting real yields to rise from -58bp today to -10bp by YE22, below the pre-Covid mid-teens levels," Graseck and Cyprys said.

And they wouldn't be surprised if that's understating the case, against the backdrop of increased on-shoring of capex, inflation, and higher nominal GDP of 8.4% in 2022 and 5.4% in 2023 vs. 4.5% pre-Covid (2017-2019).

They break out several ways to approach investing to take advantage of higher rates and avoid specific risks:

Rates increasing bank and retail broker EPS — A 50bp increase in the Fed funds rate adds ~5% to 2022 EPS, with a range of 0-14%. The top three beneficiaries are: Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC (NYSE: SCHW (NASDAQ: LPLA (NYSE: BAC (NASDAQ: SBNY

Looking at how stocks moved over the past four years relative to the change in the 10-year yields and since September 2021 against changes in Fed funds futures, the analysts found the rate betas highest for SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB (NYSE: MTB SCHW), Huntington Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBAN BAC) when measuring10-year yields and Wells Fargo (WFC) and American Express when using the Fed funds futures metric.

SCHW), Huntington Bancorp BAC) when measuring10-year yields and Wells Fargo (WFC) and American Express when using the Fed funds futures metric. For investors who want to avoid credit risk, they suggest Schwab (SCHW), State Street (NYSE: STT (NYSE: RJF

To avoid equity market risk, Graseck and Cyprys point to M&T Bank (MTB) and Schwab (SCHW).

See a graph comparing SCHW, WFC, BAC, MTB, and LPLA with the S&P 500 over the past 10 years in this graph.

Compare valuations and other metrics of some of the companies mentioned in this story with the peer comparison tab.

Last week, Schwab (SCHW) discussed its increased spending plans at its Winter Business Update.