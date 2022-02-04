McKesson downgraded at Deutsche Bank on potential COVID-related "earnings hole"
Feb. 04, 2022 2:24 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Following a three-day winning streak, McKesson (MCK +0.1%) shares have come under pressure on Friday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the medical distributor, arguing that a potential slowdown in COVID-related revenue could leave the company with a “large earnings hole” to fill.
- With its Q3 fiscal 2022 release on Wednesday, McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reported better than expected financials with ~10% YoY growth in total revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance to $23.55 – $23.95, including a ~$1.75 – $2.15 COVID-related impact.
- However, according to Deutsche Bank’s George Hill, COVID continued to drive the upside while its core business remained solid. “But should these earnings not repeat, the F2023 guide could prove meaningfully lower than F22 results and the current F2023 consensus,” Hill wrote, signaling the challenges ahead for the company as the fiscal year-end nears. Therefore, citing an unfavorable risk-reward setup at the current valuation, the analyst downgrades the stock.
- McKesson (MCK) shares have well outperformed those of its peers over the past year, as shown in this graph.