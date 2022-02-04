SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) subsidiary Phoenix Motor (PEV), a developer of EV vehicles and drivetrains, has set terms for a $20M initial public offering.

The EV company said in a filing that it plans to offer 4M units priced in the range of $4 to $6 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at the IPO unit price.

Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 600K additional units to cover any overallotments.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol PEV. Maxim Group, Roth Capital Partners and EF Hutton are serving as lead bookrunners on the deal.

Phoenix Motor designs and sells light to medium duty EVs, including vans, buses and forklifts. It also sells EV drivetrain kits that can be integrated into vehicles such as the Ford Econoline E-Series van.

Following the IPO, more than 50% of the voting power of Phoenix Motor’s outstanding common stock will be owned by subsidiaries of SPI.

The company reported a net loss of $6.4M on revenue of $1.7M for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

For more on Phoenix Motor’s IPO, check out Donovan Jones’s “Phoenix Motor Finalizes $20M IPO Terms”.