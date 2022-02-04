Energy Transfer (ET -0.2%) and partner Trunkline Gas have asked for a three-year extension to 2028 from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to its permit to build the Lake Charles liquefied natural gas plant in Louisiana.

The companies cited the impact of global market conditions on its ability to reach a final investment decision and secure long-term offtake contracts.

The proposed 16.4M metric tons/year plant and pipeline modifications originally were planned to enter service by late 2020 but was granted permission in 2019 for an extension to December 2025.

Lake Charles LNG has secured all necessary federal, state and local permits related to construction of the project.

Earlier this week, The Pennsylvania attorney general charged Energy Transfer with nine counts of environmental crimes related to a pipeline explosion in 2018.