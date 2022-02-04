Coinbase lets users convert tax refund into cryptocurrency via TurboTax

Feb. 04, 2022 2:39 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)INTUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor13 Comments

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) enabled users to convert tax refunds into cryptocurrency when they file with TurboTax, a tax-filing software owned by Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), according to a blog post on Thursday.
  • Specifically, COIN customers can choose to get refunds deposited into more than 100 digital assets with no trading fees. "This year, customers can deposit refunds into Coinbase fee-free to start immediately putting their money to work," the blog post read.
  • Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase (COIN +7.8%) jump intra-day as bitcoin (BTC-USD +11.1%) surges past $40K per token.
  • Previously, (Jan. 18) Coinbase partnered with Mastercard to enable a broader purchase of NFTs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.