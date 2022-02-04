Coinbase lets users convert tax refund into cryptocurrency via TurboTax
Feb. 04, 2022 2:39 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)INTUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) enabled users to convert tax refunds into cryptocurrency when they file with TurboTax, a tax-filing software owned by Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), according to a blog post on Thursday.
- Specifically, COIN customers can choose to get refunds deposited into more than 100 digital assets with no trading fees. "This year, customers can deposit refunds into Coinbase fee-free to start immediately putting their money to work," the blog post read.
- Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase (COIN +7.8%) jump intra-day as bitcoin (BTC-USD +11.1%) surges past $40K per token.
