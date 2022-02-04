Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$5.7 from last Friday's close

Feb. 04, 2022 3:01 PM ETOMVKY, TTE, CVX, XOM, GLPEF, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a 7.7mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • Venezuelan oil exports took a surprise turn lower in January by ~200kb/d, as quality issues resulted in returned cargoes and infrastructure bottlenecks.
  • Exxon (NYSE:XOM) reported earnings, guiding to flat year-on-year production volumes, although the company plans to increase Permian production by ~25% in 2022.
  • Conoco also reported, guided to flat production and indicated on the conference call the market needs to be concerned with the pace of shale production growth.
  • OPEC stuck to their 400kb/d monthly supply increase for March, though the technical committee reduced global crude oversupply forecasts by 100kb/d.
  • Russian volumes for January increased by 85kb/d, an improvement from December's flat volumes, but still below the monthly quota increase of 100kb/d.
  • International rig count showed continued sluggish activity levels in the middle east, despite sustained OPEC+ production misses.
  • Kazakhstan oil production was down 55kb/d mid week, according to pipeline data (NYSE:CVX).
  • Galp (OTC:GLPEF) released a trading statement that showed continued declines in Angola, a country that's fallen well behind OPEC-imposed production targets.
  • Total (NYSE:TTE) took FID on Uganda, 230kb/d of supply will hit the market in 2025 as a result.
  • Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) reported earnings, guiding 2022 volumes to 470kb/d, down from 486kb/d in 2021.
  • An FPSO with 22kb/d of capacity blew up in Nigeria, though it has been offline for nearly two years.
  • France's Prime Minister indicated that pandemic-related restrictions will slowly lift in February, following similar announcements from the UK, Denmark and Thailand.
  • TSA checkpoint throughput numbers increased ~6% week on week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.