Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$5.7 from last Friday's close
Feb. 04, 2022 3:01 PM ETOMVKY, TTE, CVX, XOM, GLPEF, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a 7.7mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
- Venezuelan oil exports took a surprise turn lower in January by ~200kb/d, as quality issues resulted in returned cargoes and infrastructure bottlenecks.
- Exxon (NYSE:XOM) reported earnings, guiding to flat year-on-year production volumes, although the company plans to increase Permian production by ~25% in 2022.
- Conoco also reported, guided to flat production and indicated on the conference call the market needs to be concerned with the pace of shale production growth.
- OPEC stuck to their 400kb/d monthly supply increase for March, though the technical committee reduced global crude oversupply forecasts by 100kb/d.
- Russian volumes for January increased by 85kb/d, an improvement from December's flat volumes, but still below the monthly quota increase of 100kb/d.
- International rig count showed continued sluggish activity levels in the middle east, despite sustained OPEC+ production misses.
- Kazakhstan oil production was down 55kb/d mid week, according to pipeline data (NYSE:CVX).
- Galp (OTC:GLPEF) released a trading statement that showed continued declines in Angola, a country that's fallen well behind OPEC-imposed production targets.
- Total (NYSE:TTE) took FID on Uganda, 230kb/d of supply will hit the market in 2025 as a result.
- Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) reported earnings, guiding 2022 volumes to 470kb/d, down from 486kb/d in 2021.
- An FPSO with 22kb/d of capacity blew up in Nigeria, though it has been offline for nearly two years.
- France's Prime Minister indicated that pandemic-related restrictions will slowly lift in February, following similar announcements from the UK, Denmark and Thailand.
- TSA checkpoint throughput numbers increased ~6% week on week.