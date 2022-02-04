Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to unveil a new iPhone SE with 5G and an updated iPad in early March, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The event is slated to be held on March 8, which would be roughly in-line with Apple's previous spring events.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone SE with 5G, which will have the same form factor as the current iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch display, Home button and Touch ID, would be unveiled in April or May.

Apple (AAPL) shares ticked higher on Friday, gaining 0.3% to $173.41.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Cupertino, California-based Apple still generates more than half of its revenue from the iPhone. In the company's most recent quarter, Apple said it earned $2.10 a share on $123.95 billion in revenue, led by strength in the iPhone, which generated $71.6 billion in sales during the quarter.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn $1.89 a share on $118.4 billion in revenue during the quarter.

Services revenue rose to $19.5 billion in the quarter, up from $15.7 billion in the year-ago period. Also aiding the quarterly results was strength in the Mac and Wearables divisions, with Mac revenue coming in at $10.85 billion, compared to $8.68 billion in the year ago period.

Apple's Wearables unit, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, generated $14.7 billion in revenue during the period, up from $12.97 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Counterpoint Research recently said that Apple (AAPL) gained smartphone market share in Europe during 2021, accounting for 26% of the market, up from 22% in 2020.