SPAC Signal Hill Acquisition files for $115M IPO, seeks deal in DTC media sector
Feb. 04, 2022 3:08 PM ETSignal Hill Acquisition Corp. - Units (SGHLU)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (SGHLU) has filed to hold a $115M initial public offering, with plans to seek out a business combination in the technology or direct-to-consumer media sector.
- The blank-check company filed to offer 11.5M units for $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one-half of one warrant, with one full warrant entitling the holder to buy one share at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional units. B. Riley Securities is serving as sole bookrunner for the deal.
- Signal Hill’s chief executive officer is Jonathan Bond, the co-founder and former CEO of integrated advertising and media firm Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners.
- Signal Hill plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SGHLU.
- For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.