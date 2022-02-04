SPAC Signal Hill Acquisition files for $115M IPO, seeks deal in DTC media sector

Feb. 04, 2022 3:08 PM ETSignal Hill Acquisition Corp. - Units (SGHLU)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (SGHLU) has filed to hold a $115M initial public offering, with plans to seek out a business combination in the technology or direct-to-consumer media sector.
  • The blank-check company filed to offer 11.5M units for $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one-half of one warrant, with one full warrant entitling the holder to buy one share at $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional units. B. Riley Securities is serving as sole bookrunner for the deal.
  • Signal Hill’s chief executive officer is Jonathan Bond, the co-founder and former CEO of integrated advertising and media firm Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal & Partners.
  • Signal Hill plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SGHLU.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.