Clorox Company (CLX -14.2%) fell sharply in Friday trading after the consumer products company misses FQ2 estimates and lowered its full-year profit forecast. Shares of CLX traded at a new 52-week low of $141.95 before recovering just a bit.

The company warned that margins are likely to continue to take a hit due to cost pressures. Unlike some other consumer product companies, Clorox has not been able to pass a bulk of those costs off to consumers through higher prices.

UBS analyst Peter Grom does not think it is time to buy Clorox quite yet.

"While we understand why some investors may be looking to become more optimistic, our view is that in order for shareholders to have comfort stepping in, there needs to be visibility that negative catalysts/guidance revisions are in the rearview, especially at the current valuation. Using the building blocks of the revised range, we cannot conclude that the updated guidance is necessarily conservative and instead think that further downside is plausible based on where things stand today."

Dig into the Clorox FQ2 report.