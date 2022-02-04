CDC recommends a shorter duration for fourth COVID-19 shot in immunocompromised
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its guidance on COVID-19 booster regimen for immunologically weaker people, recommending a fourth shot at least three months after a third dose of a messenger RNA vaccine.
- Previously, the CDC recommended a fourth shot at least five months from the primary series which included three doses of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) or Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- Issuing the update on Friday, the federal agency cited concerns including a potential loss of vaccine protection during a period of high community transmission as reasons for the change in guidance.
- For those who received the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine, a booster dose is recommended after two weeks from the two-dose primary series which should be taken 28 days apart. Previously, the CDC recommended a two-week gap between the primary regimen for J&J (JNJ) vaccine.
This year, Israel became one of the few countries to offer a fourth COVID-19 shot to certain segments of its society.