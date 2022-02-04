CDC recommends a shorter duration for fourth COVID-19 shot in immunocompromised

Feb. 04, 2022 3:33 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNA, JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor37 Comments

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its guidance on COVID-19 booster regimen for immunologically weaker people, recommending a fourth shot at least three months after a third dose of a messenger RNA vaccine.
  • Previously, the CDC recommended a fourth shot at least five months from the primary series which included three doses of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) or Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • Issuing the update on Friday, the federal agency cited concerns including a potential loss of vaccine protection during a period of high community transmission as reasons for the change in guidance.
  • For those who received the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine, a booster dose is recommended after two weeks from the two-dose primary series which should be taken 28 days apart. Previously, the CDC recommended a two-week gap between the primary regimen for J&J (JNJ) vaccine.

  • This year, Israel became one of the few countries to offer a fourth COVID-19 shot to certain segments of its society.

