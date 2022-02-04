Rates for Very Large Crude Carriers on the Baltic Exchange's benchmark TD3 time charter equivalent route have plunged to record depths this week, in a market described as a "shambles" by Evercore analysts, Splash247.com reports.

"The ongoing delays in a sustainable uplift continues to keep most investors disinterested in the sector," Evercore said.

VLCC doldrums can be attributed to a combination of owners lacking the fight, as sentiment remains as low as it can get, coupled with the abundance of relets, according to Norwegian broker Fearnleys.

Shipping analyst J Mintzmyer told Splash247.com that the enormous amount of VLCCs hitting the water this year will need to see demolitions of at least 50 VLCC equivalents to result in anything resembling a market balance.

Euronav warned of a possible return to COVID-19 restrictions and high oil prices affecting a consumption recovery as potential hurdles that make it tough for tanker owners to plan forward.

Potentially relevant tickers include EURN, FRO, TNP, DHT, INSW, TOPS

Euronav reported a GAAP loss of $72.5M for Q4 vs. a $58.2M loss in the year-ago quarter, and a $339M loss for FY 2021 compared with a $473M profit for 2020.