Jerome Powell named Federal Reserve chair pro tempore as he awaits confirmation

Jerome Powell's title changed to chair pro tempore, pending his Senate confirmation to a second term as chair of the central bank's board, the Federal Reserve said in a statement.

The title adjustment, effective Feb. 5, allows Powell to continue to carry out his duties as chair after his term expires on the same day, and while the confirmation process is ongoing. Each term as chair lasts six years.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Oh.), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said earlier this week that he wanted to schedule a committee vote on Powell's confirmation for Feb. 15 so that they can vote on President Biden's four other nominees to the Fed's seven-member board at the same time.

Powell is expected to get bipartisan support in the Senate vote, though some progressive Democrats have said they'll vote against him. Republicans have indicated they may oppose some of the other nominees.

Powell's Senate confirmation hearing took place on Jan. 11, where he said he'd raise rates more aggressively if needed to tamp down inflation. Lael Brainard, currently a Fed board governor, was nominated for vice chair and made her Senate appearance two days later.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, the nominee for vice chair of supervision, testified on Thursday as did Lisa DeNell Cook and Philip Nathan Jefferson, both nominees for governor seats.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.