Snap stock (NYSE:SNAP) is wrapping up a happy Friday with a stunning 60% gain, its best day since the 2017 IPO.

It's a measure of how things are going in Tech investing, however, that a 60% gain only brings Snap shares back to ... where they were on Jan. 13, just three weeks ago.

Technology stocks have seen a heavy sell-off in January, and Snap was among the social media names punished after Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) Wednesday disappointment - falling 23.6% yesterday.

That was before Snap's own earnings report, where it cleared Wall Street expectations for profits and revenues and posted user growth of 20%, with broad gains regionally.

That led BofA to upgrade to Buy from Neutral after the "unexpected" beat. Where is Snap succeeding in relation to Meta? BofA points to one possible answer, saying the user growth and stabilizing engagement suggests a "manageable" impact from hard-charging social rival TikTok (BDNCE).

BofA has a $55 price target, and Wedbush raised its target to $40 from $36, though other firms updated their targets by giving them a haircut: Neutral Susquehanna cut to $42 from $60 and Overweight Piper Sandler trimmed to $53 from $72.

RBC Capital Markets was the firm that elected to cut its rating, to Sector Perform. Analyst Brad Erickson was looking past a "dramatic" move in the price, saying “Management’s commentary makes it unclear if SNAP has made any actual targeting improvements, in our view."

The stock also "lacks valuation support," and he questions the ability of Snap's Spotlight to drive an inflection to U.S. users, particularly given the fast rise of TikTok.

Check out Snap's earnings call presentation and earnings call transcript for more details.