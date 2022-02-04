Gazprom announces a large gas supply deal with China
Feb. 04, 2022 4:02 PM ETTELL, LNG, SNP, OGZPYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Earlier Friday, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) announced a new long-term supply deal with China's State-owned CNPC (NYSE:SNP).
- The deal will provide 48 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year of gas to China, with 10bcm flowing through Far East pipeline and the remaining 38bcm flowing through the Power of Siberia pipeline.
- Gas flows from Russia to China began in 2019, and stand at around 11bcm a year; 48bcm per year is ~10% of Europe's annual demand level.
- With European gas prices still sitting near all-time highs, its unclear why European utilities did not compete for this Gazprom contract.
- Regardless, more gas into China should reduce domestic LNG demand, allowing for increased supplies of LNG to reach Europe in coming years (NYSE:LNG) (NYSE:TELL).