New Age Metals announces financial advisory deal with IBK Capital
Feb. 04, 2022 4:05 PM ETNMTLFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) announced a financial advisory agreement with IBK Capital, which will act as NMTLF's advisor over the next 12 months to assist with general market outreach and investor awareness.
- IBK Capital will familiarize itself with certain aspects of NMTLF’s operations to effectively attract strategic investors.
- On receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, NMTLF will issue IBK Capital 3.3M share purchase warrants, entitling IBK Capital to purchase 3.3M shares at $0.10 per warrant share for a period of 2 years from the approval.
- For each substantive transaction that IBK Capital generates on behalf of NMTLF, the company will provide IBK Capital a cash transaction fee of 5%.